EULESS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — One man is in critical condition after getting shot in the face at a Euless apartment complex early Sunday morning.
At 12:37 a.m. Feb. 23, police responded to a shooting call at the Woodhollow Apartments on West Rim Drive.
When officers arrived, they received a call from an area hospital that a man had arrived by private vehicle with a gunshot wound to the face and was claiming to have been shot at the same location officers were called to.
Witnesses advised officers that the victim and at least one or two other men had been in the apartment when the shots were fired from the back patio door.
The victim — who has not been identified — has since been Care-Flited to a hospital in Dallas where he remains in critical condition.
Police said the suspect is still outstanding.