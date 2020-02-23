Comments
DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — One person was shot and another was injured during a robbery in Oak Cliff Saturday night.
The shooting occurred in the 200 block of S. Lancaster Avenue, where the two victims stated they were robbed.
Police indicated that during the robbery, one of the victims was shot in the back and the other was pistol whipped. The first victim was transported to a local hospital by Dallas Fire-Rescue with non life-threatening injuries.
The suspect fled the location before officers arrived and this remains an ongoing investigation.