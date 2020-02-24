FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Three people were killed and another was injured after a crash in Frisco Sunday evening, police said.
Police said the crash happened at around 6:40 p.m. at the intersection of FM 423 and Del Webb Boulevard.
According to police, a Ford F-150 was going northbound on FM 423 when it hit an Acura that was making a left turn from southbound FM 423 to Del Webb.
Witnesses told police that the F-150 had a green light going northbound while the Acura had a flashing yellow light to turn left.
Police said the driver, 34-year-old Divya Avula, and two passengers, 41-year-old Raja Gavini and 42-year-old Premnath Ramanatham, inside the Acura were pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the F-150, a juvenile, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said there have been no charges filed against the driver of the F-150.
Police are continuing to investigate the crash and ask anyone who may have information to call 972.292.6010.