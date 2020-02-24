LIVE COVERAGEThousands At LA Memorial For Kobe, Gianna Bryant And 7 Others Killed In Crash
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMTamron Hall
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
Filed Under:crash, Deadly Crash, Del Webb Boulevard, DFW News, Divya Avula, FM 423, Frisco, Premnath Ramanatham, Raja Gavini

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Three people were killed and another was injured after a crash in Frisco Sunday evening, police said.

Police said the crash happened at around 6:40 p.m. at the intersection of FM 423 and Del Webb Boulevard.

According to police, a Ford F-150 was going northbound on FM 423 when it hit an Acura that was making a left turn from southbound FM 423 to Del Webb.

Witnesses told police that the F-150 had a green light going northbound while the Acura had a flashing yellow light to turn left.

Police said the driver, 34-year-old Divya Avula, and two passengers, 41-year-old Raja Gavini and 42-year-old Premnath Ramanatham, inside the Acura were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the F-150, a juvenile, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said there have been no charges filed against the driver of the F-150.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash and ask anyone who may have information to call 972.292.6010.

Comments

Leave a Reply