Comments
MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An Amber Alert has been issued for an 8-month-old baby out of Mesquite Monday night.
Nyla Crockett was last seen at 11:18 p.m. Feb. 21 in the 4800 block of N. Galloway Avenue. She’s described as black with brown hair and brown eyes.
Police are searching for 30-year-old Chernario Crockett, who was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans and black or brown boots.
Anyone with information on Crockett’s whereabouts is asked to call the Mesquite Police Department at 972-216-6241.
i hop they find them safe and sound