



Cowboys COO Stephen Jones spoke with the media at the NFL Combine Monday and said that the team has not met or negotiated with Dak Prescott’s representation, Todd France, since September. However, Jones did call Prescott the team’s franchise quarterback.

“Dak’s our quarterback. He’s our quarterback for the future, and we have nothing but the greatest respect for him,” Jones said, via David Helman of DallasCowboys.com.

Jones hopes to have a conversation with France as early as this week in Indianapolis. “Our goal is to get it done with Dak. He wants to be here. We want him to be here long term,” Jones said, via Jane Slater of the NFL Network.

Although the team didn’t make a playoff appearance in 2019, it was Prescott’s most successful since entering the NFL throwing for 4,902 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions for a 99.7 passer rating. The team finished 8-8 for a second-place finish in the NFC East. The Cowboys have gone 40-24 in games Prescott has been under center winning two NFC East titles in that span.

Despite the success, the team has had trouble inking a deal with Prescott and star wideout Amari Cooper, and Jones said nothing is expected to change until the CBA rules for the 2020 league year have been decided. Jones did mention that he spoke with Cooper’s representation at the Super Bowl and characterized the discussion as “very upbeat” Adding, “we haven’t really gone into any details with any players since the end of the season. Really want to see where the CBA is,” he said, per Slater.

The deadline to place a franchise tag on a player is March 12th, and according to CBS Sports’ Patrik Walker, the two sides are driven to get a deal done before that deadline.