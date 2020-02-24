DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The “Leaning Tower of Dallas” is making its last stand Monday morning, before crews tear down the remains of the demolition project.

In just one week’s time, the tower became a part of Dallas pop culture and a temporary tourist destination inspiring a thousand funny pictures.

On Sunday, Feb. 16, crews imploded the eleven-story building along North Central Expressway and Haskell to make way for a new mixed-use development.

When the dust cleared, the core of the building remained.

North Texans embraced the spectacle, knowing it would not be around forever.

“It’s a bit more crumbled than the Leaning Tower of Pisa, obviously,” 11-year-old Trevor Plant said. He was one of many snapping selfies at the site over the weekend.

Developer Artemio De La Vega says the public reaction is a testament to the fun nature of Dallasites.

Demolition starts at 9 a.m. Monday, with crews using a wrecking ball rather than dynamite this time.

Expect a slowdown on North Central Expressway this morning with onlookers watching. The tear down could take several hours.

“We’re going to keep people away probably about 100 feet. I think it will take more than a few hits, so it will be interesting to watch,” De La Vega said

The developer also says they want to preserve the memory of this brief moment in history. They’re asking people to share artwork and pictures on Instagram with the hashtag #DiscoverTheCentral for a chance to be featured.

The pictures will go in a gallery space at The Central – the 27 acre mixed-use development that will go up at the site.