PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – A man who volunteered as a worship leader at a Plano Church was sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child.
Everardo Raul Sanchez-Cabrera, 45, of Plano, volunteered as a worship leader at the same church where his victim and her family attended. In early 2019, without the knowledge of the victim’s parents, Sanchez-Cabrera began communicating with the 11-year-old victim over social media.
After several months of communicating via social media, Sanchez-Cabrera asked her to secretly meet with him. Sanchez-Cabrera picked up the victim and drove her to his home, where he sexually assaulted her.
The victim told her parents about the sexual assault after they expressed their concerns about her sad and fearful behavior. Plano Police Detective Catherine Foreman investigated the case. The child was forensically interviewed at the Children’s Advocacy Center of Collin County and disclosed details about the sexual assault.
“We expect our church leaders, even volunteers, to be role-models and teachers; not predators. Those who prey on children must face the consequences,” added Willis after sentencing.
Sanchez-Cabrera entered a plea of guilty, and after hearing evidence, Judge Angela Tucker assessed his punishment.