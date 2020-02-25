PHARR, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents confiscated more than 1,000 pounds of hard narcotics hidden in a shipment of broccoli at the Pharr International Bridge at the Texas-Mexico border.

Agents intercepted mostly alleged methamphetamine valued at $18,418,500 in the commercial produce shipment.

“This was truly a notable seizure in the commercial environment,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Port of Hidalgo/Pharr/ Anzalduas. “Our officers’ ability to maintain an excellent enforcement posture while keeping trade flowing and uninterrupted is one of our main priorities.”

Customs and Border protection tweeted photos of the seized drugs on Monday night and said, “CBP officers seized $18M worth of meth, cocaine, heroin and marijuana hidden within a single tractor trailer hauling fresh broccoli at Pharr International Bridge.”

The find happened Sunday, February 16 at the cargo facility at the bridge after a CBP officer referred a tractor/trailer hauling a commercial shipment of fresh broccoli for further examination.

The first part of the inspection involved utilizing non-intrusive imaging equipment, which allowed the officers to discover a total of 432 packages of suspected narcotics hidden within the trailer.

CBP officers removed and seized 341 packages of alleged methamphetamine weighing 895 pounds valued at $18,000,000, 87 packages of alleged marijuana weighing 202 pounds valued at $40,000, three packages of alleged heroin with a weight of 8.82 pounds valued at $353,000 and one package weighing 3.31 pounds of alleged cocaine valued at $25,500.

CBP Office of Field Operations seized all the narcotics along with the tractor/trailer and the case remains under investigation by Homeland Security Investigations.