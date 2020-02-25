FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – For the first time in more than two decades, the Fort Worth ISD Board of Education voted to change the boundaries and attendance zones for dozens of schools.

“This is a historic vote for Fort Worth ISD,” said Superintendent Dr. Kent Scribner.

It passed by a vote of 7-1.

However, many people opposed to the plan say the fight isn’t over.

“The only thing in common of these schools is they’re mainly Latino, so what is that telling us right there?” said Stephani Saldivar, who has three kids that go to South Hills Elementary School.

Families with children who attend South Hills Elementary School or McClain Middle School feel their community is being unfairly targeted by the changes to attendance zones.

“My opinion is because we don’t make enough money,” said Arturo Servin, who has kids that attend South Hills and McClain. “Maybe like racist or something like that.”

School board members assured the crowd that wasn’t true and the goal of the plan is to make sure every school in Fort Worth is excellent, not just a handful of them.

“I need brown folks on that side of town, I need the South Hills community to not feel like they are being screwed over,” said Trustee Quinton Phillips, who serves on the Board of Education. “I need them to not feel like we are forcing out the Latin X community from schools in which they feel are servicing them well.”

The district says it’s not just making adjustments to feeder patterns, but also investing millions to provide better opportunities and teacher training to the schools that need it the most.

“It’s my belief that by making this change that community will in fact be better served,” said Dr. Scribner.

The changes won’t be implemented until 2023, so the superintendent says there is still time to make some adjustments.

The families against the plan say they are looking into getting a lawyer to help them fight it.

LIST OF SCHOOLS IMPACTED BY THE CHANGES