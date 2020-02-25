WATCH LIVEDemocratic Presidential Candidates Debate In South Carolina
Filed Under:Car Into Home, DFW News, Driving While Intoxicated, Drunk Driver, dwi, North Richland Hills, NRH Police

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A North Richland Hills family was jolted awake early Tuesday morning when a suspected drunk driver crashed into their garage.

It happened on Sandhurst Lane around 2:30 a.m.

Aftermath of vehicle hitting garage in North Richland Hills (CBS 11).

No one in the vehicle or inside the home was injured.

The family called it an extremely close call.

Aftermath of vehicle hitting garage in North Richland Hills (CBS 11).

“He could’ve hit my room or my brother’s room,” said a resident named Brandon. “Both of our beds are on this wall so no telling what could’ve happened. We could’ve easily been hurt.”

The driver was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.

The suspect has not yet seen a judge, so his name and booking photo are not being made available by the police department.

Comments

Leave a Reply