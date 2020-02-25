Comments
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A North Richland Hills family was jolted awake early Tuesday morning when a suspected drunk driver crashed into their garage.
It happened on Sandhurst Lane around 2:30 a.m.
No one in the vehicle or inside the home was injured.
The family called it an extremely close call.
“He could’ve hit my room or my brother’s room,” said a resident named Brandon. “Both of our beds are on this wall so no telling what could’ve happened. We could’ve easily been hurt.”
The driver was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.
The suspect has not yet seen a judge, so his name and booking photo are not being made available by the police department.