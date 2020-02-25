



– Parents across Texas were warned Tuesday not to be naive about the growing problem of teen vaping.

The Texas PTA hosted a vaping panel discussion in Austin and streamed it live to dozens of local PTA watch parties across the state.

The panel included state health and education officials, students and parents.

Samantha Boy, who first got involved as an advocate against vaping after her daughter became addicted to JUULs, said parents are often naive to how prevalent vaping has become and are not fully aware of the dangers.

“I think the problem is with parents,” she said sitting on the panel. “Parents are okay with their kids vaping as long as they make good grades or along as they are still playing sports.”

According to a CBS 11 I-Team investigation, last year North Texas school districts reported suspending or expelling students 5,041 times for vaping or use of other tobacco products.

This was a dramatic rise from the 1,077 punishments reported two years prior in 2017.

Richardson ISD Superintendent Dr. Jeannie Stone, who also sat on the panel, said parents are often surprised to hear how young students can be exposed to vaping.

Stone said last week her district caught second graders vaping in the bathroom. It was the fourth time the district had caught elementary students vaping on campus.