DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a health alert involving the restaurant chain Jimmy John’s.

The CDC says at least 14 people in five states have gotten sick with E. coli, including someone in Texas, after eating clover sprouts from the chain.

Jimmy John’s stopped serving the sprouts on Monday.

The CDC says the sprouts could have ended up in other restaurants or stores.

They’re investigating that right now.

The CDC issued the following statement on the matter:

CDC is concerned that people who recently ate clover sprouts on a sandwich from a Jimmy John’s restaurant before February 24 could develop an E. coli O103 infection.

Take action if you have symptoms of an E. coli infection:

Talk to your healthcare provider.

Report your illness to your local health department.

Assist public health investigators by answering questions about your illness.

Wash your hands thoroughly after using the toilet and before and after preparing food to lower the chance of infecting others.

If you have a leftover sandwich with clover sprouts from a Jimmy John’s restaurant, don’t eat it and throw it away.

Jimmy John’s LLC reported that all of their restaurants stopped serving clover sprouts on February 24, 2020. At this time, clover sprouts should not be available at any Jimmy John’s restaurant.