(CBS 11) – If you heard this song, it would ring a bell with you on the opening lyric, “my mama done tol me.” And yes, the word “told” was written as “tol.”
“Blues In The Night” was written by Harold Arlen and Johnny Mercer, It was first released in 1941 as part of the motion picture “Blues In The Night,” starring Priscilla Lane and distributed by Warner Brothers with legendary producer Hal B. Wallis.
There were six recordings of this song charted by such successful artists as Woody Herman, Dinah Shore, Jimmie Lunceford, Cab Calloway, Artie Shaw and Rosemary Clooney.
While there were many other great versions, these were the most successful.
Woody Herman recorded this song on the Decca Records label and it reached the Billboard chart on January 2, 1942, got to #1, and stayed on the charts for eleven weeks.
I think you will recognize the song! Herman actually sings the lyrics in this version. Harold Arlen also has a cameo in a couple of places too.