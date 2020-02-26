FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Fort Worth school district will disinfect campuses when students leave for Spring Break in March, part of a plan to prepare for the possible spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Administrators met Wednesday about the virus, and expect to coordinate with county health officials this week.

The district is also updating its Know the Plan web page, with the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control.

Fort Wroth ISD joins a list of city and county agencies that have now made preparedness for the virus a daily activity.

The Fort Worth Emergency Management Office is receiving daily situation reports and on conference calls with the Department of State Health Services.

There are also constant calls with medical providers, which experts said will be the best way to detect the virus if it arrives in the region.

“You make sure that people are aware if there’s anybody that may be a case, are they reporting it? Are they detecting it? Are they isolating it?,” said Dr. Diana Cervantes, who focuses on disease prevention and control at the UNT Health Science Center in Fort Worth. “And then making sure that, are we preparing people for this? This is, at this point it’s open communication. That’s what they are doing.”

Cervantes said the sustained person-to-person to spread of the virus is what has earned it daily attention now from the medical community.

Fort Worth ISD has closed schools in the past to help stop the spread of a virus. The district closed campuses for four days in 2009, when the H1N1 virus was a threat.