PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police need help finding a man who they say stole band instruments from Plano East Senior High School.
Police said the theft happened on Feb. 13 after the suspect went into the school’s band hall and convinced students he was there to pick up the instruments to repair them.
According to police, he was able to leave the school with a euphonium and a saxophone.
A surveillance image of the suspect was released as he appeared to be holding the instruments that were inside cases. A description of the suspect’s vehicle was not made available.
We need your help identifying a felony theft suspect. If you have information, or know this individual, please call #CrimeStoppers at 877-373-8477. You could be eligible for a #reward of up to $5,000 and you can #remainanonymous. pic.twitter.com/EEDBQLY3iX
— Plano Police (Texas) (@PlanoPoliceDept) February 26, 2020
