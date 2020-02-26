  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police need help finding a man who they say stole band instruments from Plano East Senior High School.

Police said the theft happened on Feb. 13 after the suspect went into the school’s band hall and convinced students he was there to pick up the instruments to repair them.

According to police, he was able to leave the school with a euphonium and a saxophone.

A surveillance image of the suspect was released as he appeared to be holding the instruments that were inside cases. A description of the suspect’s vehicle was not made available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 877.373.8477. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.

