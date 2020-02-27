(CBS 11) – Patrick Hernandez (born April 6, 1949 in Le Blanc-Mesnil, Seiene, Saint-Denis, France) is a French singer who had an international hit worldwide in 1979 during the middle of the disco era.
“Born To Be Alive” was released in 1979 and first became a hit in France but went on to the #1 slot in fifteen countries around the world.
It was #16 on the Billboard Hop 100 in the U.S. but #1 on Billboard National Disco Action chart.
Written by Hernandez and produced by Jean Vanloo, it achieved gold status in the U.S. This would be his only song to chart, having dropped out of the music business afterwards but would make occasional TV appearances.
The version you hear on radio runs around 3:12 and was released on the Columbia Records label.
This one wants to make get up and dance!
Our version is a different mix with more instrumental in between the lyrics than the version that was released for over the air radio.