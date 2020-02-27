Comments
RED OAK, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The red-hot Red Oak Lady Hawks basketball team has not lost a game since the calendar flipped from 2019 to 2020.
Since January 3, Red Oak has reeled off a 13-game winning streak.
During the streak, Red Oak has claimed the District 14-5A title, climbed to #3 in the state rankings and has advanced to the region semifinals of the Class 5A playoffs.
The Lady Hawks are two wins away from advancing to the state tournament.
On Friday, February 28, Red Oak will try to keep their 2020 record perfect, and their state championship dream alive, when they face Frisco Liberty.
The winner of that game will play the winner of the Frisco Lone Star/Midlothian game on Saturday, for a chance to advance to the state tournament.