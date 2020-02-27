FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Former Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant has been hinting he would like to return to the team for 2020, and owner Jerry Jones seems to like the idea. Thursday while speaking to the media Jones said he was considering a reunion with the Cowboys’ all-time receiving touchdown leader.
Jerry Jones has not talked to Dez Bryant directly, but “I have been thinking about it a lot in the shower.”
“It should not be dismissed. I’m thinking about it.”
— David Helman (@HelmanDC) February 27, 2020
“I have been thinking about it a lot in the shower. It should not be dismissed. I’m thinking about it.” Jones told David Helman of DallasCowboys.com.
After being cut from the Cowboys before the 2018 season Bryant signed with New Orleans. He suffered a torn Achilles tendon in his second practice in a Saints uniform and sat out the entire 2019 season to fully recover.
During this offseason, Bryant has been posting numerous videos that show him training and catching passes. Recently he worked out with Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes in hopes to get the attention of NFL general managers.
Bryant has admitted he is willing to take a lesser role with the Cowboys tweeting he would like to play the role of Jason Witten.
Give me the role they gave witten.. no shot at witten ..let me play with zeke pollard Gallup cooper Cobb jarwin…… think about it.. in the mean time I’m working
— Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) January 19, 2020
Only time will tell if Cowboys fans will see a Dez Bryant return to AT&T Stadium as the front office deals with 31 free agents include quarterback Dak Prescott, wide receiver Amari Cooper and cornerback Byron Jones.
In his time with the team, Bryant had 531 receptions for 7459 yards and 73 touchdowns however he failed to eclipse 1000 yards receiving in each of his final three seasons with the Cowboys.