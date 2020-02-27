McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – After eight hours of deliberations a Collin County jury sentenced convicted capital murderer Brandon McCall to death.
McCall shot and killed Richardson Police Officer David Sherrard in February 2018.
Earlier in the day, the prosecution and defense teams made stirring closing arguments.
One side pleaded for mercy on a young man raised in cruel conditions.
The other called McCall the worst of the worst.
“When you go to war with police those are death penalty cases in Collin County,” prosecutor Bill Wirskye told the jury. “The man is a cold-blooded calculated cop killer. He deserves the death penalty”
Defense attorneys asked the jury to think about McCall’s upbringing with an alcoholic father which led to homelessness and neglect.
“If you grew up in a car and had to shower with a hose behind a church would you be the person you are today,” asked Defense Attorney Bubba King who pleaded for a life sentence. “He’ll always be behind bars. He’ll always be behind doors.”
But prosecutors pointed out Sherrard’s family and the dozens of Richardson officers who deserve justice after McCall ambushed police when they entered the apartment where he had just killed his roommate.
“They may have wanted to kill him that night but they didn’t, because they believe in the system,” argued Wirskye. “There’s a darkness inside him, a void, there’s no empathy, there’s an emptiness and that will always make him dangerous.”
