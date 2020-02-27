HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A massive water main break has flooded part of a highway and neighborhood in Houston, leaving drivers stranded and needing to be rescued.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said water from a main break is flooding a section of 610 East Loop near Ship Channel Bridge. He said the water was covering main lanes of the highway and drivers are having to stand on the roofs of their vehicles.
Rescue boats could be seen approaching different vehicles to get people to safety.
The Houston Fire Department tweeted that three people were rescued and that 12 other vehicles were searched and cleared.
This is a cluster, but we will get it worked out. I’m out here with our units, plus @houstonpolice @HoustonFire. 225 is shutdown at 610. Some businesses about a mile down are reporting no water service #HouNews https://t.co/uehpjZz02k pic.twitter.com/kyZICytihb
— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) February 27, 2020
HFD continuing to assist drivers impacted by a water main break on Clinton Drive. @FireChiefofHFD pic.twitter.com/uKjBgV6uWP
— Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) February 27, 2020
KTRK reports the water main break has shut down water for the area neighborhood and businesses.