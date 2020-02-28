Filed Under:Armed Robbery, dallas police, DFW News, Julian Aguilar, juveniles, police chase, Stolen Vehicle, Valerie Gutierrez, west oak cliff

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A robbery call led to a police chase that ended in West Oak Cliff overnight.

Dallas Police chase aftermath (CBS 11).

It started shortly before 1:00 a.m. in the 4600 block of Monarch Street.

When Dallas Police officers got there, they found victims who said they were approached by three people armed with handguns and a shotgun.

The suspects pointed their weapons at the victims and demanded they lay on the ground with their two small children, police said.

The suspects then took the victims’ belongings and drove off in victims’ vehicle.

A short time later, officers were able to ping one of the victim’s cell phone near the Kiest Boulevard and Polk Street area.

Officers assigned to the Central Patrol Division’s CRT/Deployment team went to that area and found the suspects who were still driving the victim’s vehicle in the 1100 block of Kiest Boulevard.

The officers attempted to perform a high-risk traffic stop, but the suspects took off.

It ended at 1038 North Tatum Avenue after a lengthy chase.

Dallas Police chase aftermath (CBS 11).

Julian Aguilar, 18, Valerie Gutierrez, 18 and three juveniles, were taken into custody.

Julian Aguilar (Dallas Police Dept.)

The victims got their belongings and vehicle back.

