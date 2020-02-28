Comments
WEATHERFORD (CBSDFW.COM) – Two brave members of Dallas-Fort Worth Wildlife Control calmly removed a couple of Western diamondback rattlesnakes from underneath a house in Weatherford this week.
The snakes looked like they were at least 3½ to 5 feet long.
A video posted to Youtube shows their removal by snake wranglers Dustin Miller and Chase Taylor. Other than an expletive here and there, they pull the snakes out with the peaceful precision of two seasoned professionals.
More than 200 people have watched the Youtube video, no doubt grateful to view it from the safety of their computer screens.