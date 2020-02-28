Filed Under:Alert, Arlington Heights High School, BB Gun, bullets, Education, fake gun, high school, Parents, Safety, school lockdown

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Police officers responded and Arlington Heights High School was placed on temporary lockdown after a fake gun and unused bullets were found on-campus.

A statement from the school said it will implement a metal detector check to ensure the safety of students and staff.

No injuries were reported.

(credit: Tom Reihm/CBS 11 News)

Comments (2)
  1. evelyn says:
    February 28, 2020 at 1:41 pm

    yo i am a student and the lockdown is still going on

    Reply
  2. jenny says:
    February 28, 2020 at 1:54 pm

    i’m a student as well and we been on lockdown for 2 hours it’s about to be 3 hours. We are starving our lunch was at 12:30- 1:10 and we haven’t ate.They are checking everyone and im just trying to leave.

    Reply

Leave a Reply