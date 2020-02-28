Comments (2)
ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Police officers responded and Arlington Heights High School was placed on temporary lockdown after a fake gun and unused bullets were found on-campus.
A statement from the school said it will implement a metal detector check to ensure the safety of students and staff.
No injuries were reported.
yo i am a student and the lockdown is still going on
i’m a student as well and we been on lockdown for 2 hours it’s about to be 3 hours. We are starving our lunch was at 12:30- 1:10 and we haven’t ate.They are checking everyone and im just trying to leave.