NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Republican primary for the 12th Congressional District in North Texas has become one of the more high-profile races in the state.

Long-time Congresswoman, Kay Granger, first elected in 1996, faces former Colleyville Mayor Pro Tem Chris Putnam in what’s become a negative and costly race in which both candidates are playing up their conservative credentials.

You can’t turn on the TV without seeing ads for Congresswoman Kay Granger and her Republican challenger, former Colleyville Mayor Pro Tem Chris Putnam.

“That’s why folks are incredibly excited because this is the first time there’s a legitimate alternative for them to vote for,” said Putnam.

Granger says she believes voters will stick with her.

“Because they know me, they’ve known me in different offices, and my results and that’s important,” Granger said.

In 2016, Granger said then candidate Donald Trump should remove himself from consideration for the presidency after lewd comments about women recorded 11 years earlier came out.

But Granger, now the ranking member on the powerful House Appropriations Committee, points to President Trump’s endorsement of her on Twitter in December.

Putnam says it hasn’t hurt him. “Most people will understand very clearly that was the politics of impeachment, he needed every single House vote.”

Granger disagrees. “I say that’s ridiculous. If that were true, he wouldn’t have put out the past statements he’s said in support of me.”

While Granger is backed the President, Putnam has his share of endorsements that include Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn and Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin.

After starting out as pro-choice, Granger says she became pro-life more than ten years ago.

Three pro-life groups recently endorsed her record, even as Democrats took control of the House.

Granger says, “I was able to keep the pro-life language that had been there for years and I’m very proud of that.”

But Putnam isn’t impressed. “She has a senior role in appropriations. We’re sill sending $600 million in taxpayer money a year to Planned Parenthood.”

Federal funds are prohibited from paying for abortions.

Planned Parenthood provides health services to more than two million people a year.

Putnam says his priorities are border security, the Heartbeat Protection Act, and cutting the size of the federal government.

Granger says border security, the military, and infrastructure are her priorities.

WATCH FULL INTERVIEWS WITH BOTH CANDIDATES HERE