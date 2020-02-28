



As the threat of coronavirus grows, North Texas schools are preparing.

Right now, several local school districts including Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington and Birdville ISD are closely monitoring the situation and listening to what parents have to say about it.

“It spreads so fast apparently that there’s a lot of issue down the road if we’re not prepared,” Blake McKinney said. “It’s like, what’s going to happen and how quickly do people put things in place to be able to protect the kids?”

Fort Worth ISD Spokesman Clint Bond said they have “no idea where this is going to go or how big this is going to get.”

The district is working on ways to continue classes on the off chance the district has to one day close schools. Back in 2009, H1N1 forced the district to close for four days — during that time, teachers held “tele-classes.”

“We called them sofa studies where some teachers got together and put together some ad hoc classes just in an attempt to keep children engaged,” Bond said.

Eleven years later, technology advancements are now allowing the district to move beyond that. Lesson plans can be accessed from home on laptops.

“What we don’t have developed is a curriculum and we have to go to work developing a curriculum to see what are we going to cover,” Bond said.

But McKinney said he doesn’t think it will be a problem.

“Especially with a seventh grader, they are so into tech and screens. I think it would be seamless as long as you make sure they do what they’re supposed to do,” he said. “That’s the deal. Be accountable.”

The Texas Education Agency has since announced they’re in the process of developing guidance for districts in the “unlikely event of an escalation of the virus.”