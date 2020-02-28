FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Fort Worth are praising one of their officers after she literally grabbed hold of a suicidal woman and prevented her from jumping off a bridge.

It was on the morning of February 27 when a man called 911 reporting that his sister was suicidal and was near the Lake Worth Bridge.

Officer Teresa Trevino responded to the call and saw something as she pulled onto the bridge at Northwest Loop 820 and Quebec Street.

There was a dark-colored car parked on the right shoulder of the bridge and Officer Trevino saw the driver get out, walk directly to the edge of the bridge and began to climb over.

Body Cam footage of #LakeWorth Bridge rescue. This heroic act occurred on Feb. 27 at 10:10 a.m. pic.twitter.com/AyyzGYL82G — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) February 28, 2020

Body cam footage shows the officer jumping out of her car and running toward the person yelling “Stop! Stop!” Trevino grabbed hold of the woman and began pulling her from the ledge, ordering her to “Stop it! Stop it!” as she continued to try and jump. Eventually the woman fell to ground and other officers arrived to assist.

The woman was taken into custody and was uninjured.

In a statement Fort Worth police said, “Officer Trevino’s heroics serve as a reminder to everyone who may struggle with emotional distress.”

If you or someone you know is suicidal or in emotional distress the nationwide suicide prevention hotline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 800-273-8255.