GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A 51-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash after a driver ran a red light in Grapevine Saturday morning.

At approximately 9:50 a.m. Feb. 29, Elvira Soreque-Bautista was traveling west on Hall Johnson through the intersection at William D. Tate, when the driver of a Mercedes ran a red light and crashed into her.

Source: Grapevine Police Department

Soreque-Bautista’s vehicle flipped on impact and landed next to the northbound frontage road of William D. Tate. She was transported to a nearby hospital but shortly died from her injuries.

Investigators are reviewing evidence and no charges have been filed at this time.

 

