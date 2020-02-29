Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — No. 2 Baylor already has another loss.
After a Big 12-record 23-game winning streak, the Bears lost for the second time in three games when they fell 75-72 at TCU on Saturday.
Desmond Bane scored 23 points for TCU, including eight straight after the game was tied for the final time. That was part of a bigger 18-1 run for the Horned Frogs.
The 25-3 Bears were the nation’s No. 1 team when they lost a week ago to now-No.1 Kansas. The Jayhawks are a game ahead of them in the league standings after beating Kansas State on Saturday.
