DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg has cancelled his visit to Dallas Sunday following his decision to drop out of the 2020 presidential race, sources confirmed to CBS News.

Buttigieg was scheduled to be speaking at Main Street Garden but is instead returning to Indiana where he will speak tonight.

Since Saturday, there have been six new Texas polls and the former mayor has struggled.

The Real Clear Politics Average of polls shows Bernie Sanders leading with nearly 30%, with Joe Biden in second place with nearly 21% and Mike Bloomberg close behind with 18%. Elizabeth Warren is further back in fourth, where Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar and Tulsi Gabbard followed.

Warren’s campaign is among those having volunteers making phone calls and going out to neighborhoods to do block-walking — not just in Dallas, but all over North Texas. She campaigned in Houston yesterday.

Later this evening, Bloomberg will hold a rally in San Antonio. He cancelled a rally in Fort Worth last week and has not yet rescheduled.

Sanders visited Mesquite earlier this year and held rallies all over the state last weekend — attracting the most left-leaning supporters.

However, many people are talking about Biden’s big win in South Carolina, and what that means going forward. He won every county in South Carolina.

Political analysts are waiting to see if any trends emerge Tuesday.

SMU Professor of Political Communication Stephanie Martin said if the polls mean people are moving to Biden, it’s very bad news for Sanders.

“If it means it was a one-off, people who want anybody but Sanders are still playing around, then Bloomberg could be interesting, Biden could be interesting,” she said.