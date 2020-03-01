  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

By Keith Russell
DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — With UNT winning it’s first overall league title since the 88-89 season, it’s no longer just a football school.

Thanks can be given to junior college transfer Javion Hamlet.

Initially, Hamlet did not receive a division one scholarship offer. But when CBS 11 met with him on Denton campus, the Memphis native read some lines from Shakespeare. After all, his name is Hamlet.

One line that stuck out was, “To thine own self be true,” and he’s certainly been true to himself — never giving up on his dream of playing college basketball on a high level.

Hamlet said he gets chills every time he thinks about the opportunity he has right now.

And for those who don’t know his name yet, they will get to know it soon.

“To be or not to be,” is the question for young Hamlet. Can he and the Mean Green continue this magical run into the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2010? Time will certainly tell.

