WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSNEWS.COM) – With Super Tuesday only two days away, Bernie Sanders leads in both Texas and California, the two states that will award the most delegates when 14 states go to the polls on Tuesday.
Sanders leads the field in Texas, but enjoys just a four-point edge over former vice president Joe Biden. About half of voters in both states say they have definitely made up their minds already, and many have already cast their ballots.
