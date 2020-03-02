DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Though names like Dak Prescott, Byron Jones, and Amari Cooper have dominated the Dallas Cowboys coverage they are hardly the only free agents the team has to worry about this offseason. Currently, 31 of the players from last year’s squad will be free agents on March 16th. Many of those players will find new homes in 2020 however if the Cowboys have their way tight end Blake Jarwin will not be one of them. According to multiple reports, the team is expected to use a second-round tender on the 25-year-old worth a projected $3.3 million.
Jarwin, who hauled in 31 receptions for 365 yards and 3 touchdowns in 2019, would likely be the team’s top tight end for the 2020 season. Jerry Jones said he would like to see Jason Witten return for a 17th season last week, but it is widely rumored that the 37-year-old might not be up for the reduced role in Mike McCarthy’s offense.
Jarwin was initially an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State and has not seen a lot of production in his three years on the team. However, Jarwin has shown flashes during his time on the team, he was named NFC Offensive Player of the week for his week 17 performance against the New York Giants. Jarwin had seven catches for 119 yards and three touchdowns in that game.
The second-round tender allows the Cowboys to match any offer that Jarwin receives in free agency, and if they do not match they will receive a second-round pick from Jarwin’s new team. Forcing a team to give up a second-round pick would be nice compensation for Jarwin, however, According to CBS Sports, the Cowboys are interested in signing Jarwin long-term.
According to CBS Sports, the Cowboys are also looking to tender back up quarterback Cooper Rush as the lesser $2.1 million level.