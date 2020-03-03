Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – American Airlines is suspending flights from DFW Airport to Korea, effective March 4.
According to a release, the suspension will take place on flights to and from Seoul, South Korea (ICN) and DFW Airport, “due to a reduction in demand.”
Flights to Seoul are scheduled to resume April 25.
Korea is the latest destination to which American has suspended flights. In January, the Fort Worth-based airline suspended flights to and from mainland China and Hong Kong over concerns regarding the coronavirus. Those flights are suspended through April 23.
The airline said their “teams are contacting affected customers directly to accommodate their needs.”
If a flight is canceled and a customer chooses to not be rebooked, they can request a full refund by visiting aa.com/refunds.