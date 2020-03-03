DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A record number of Texans are registered to vote this year.

In Dallas on Super Tuesday, some began lining up at the polls before the doors even opened.

Some locations had lines stretched out the building, but voters were enthusiastic to exercise their right.

“It’s the bastion of what we do here in the United States. It’s what makes us what we are,” said Dallas voter Ward Skinner.

Voter Mary Wylie had a different perspective about voters waiting to cast their ballot. “It went quick,” she said. “I’m glad to see that there are lines.”

While Wylie wants the line to move quickly, she thinks it is important to vote in every election.

Beth Boyd agreed saying, “We have our right to vote and we should exercise that right. I feel really proud that we have that. Not everybody has that.”

For the second time, Dallas and Tarrant Counties are utilizing voting centers. Instead of being limited to traditionally assigned precincts, registered voters can cast their ballots anywhere in the county.

Lee Autry Adams Jr. was first in line at the George Allen Courts building in Downtown Dallas Tuesday morning. He arrived at 6:30 a.m. — a full half-hour before the polls opened. “I’m so proud that I’m able to vote today,” he said.

Presidential hopefuls need to do well in Texas on Super Tuesday. The Lone Star State is the second biggest prize, awarding 228 pledged national delegates.

While the country will watch what happens at the top of the ticket there are plenty of smaller boxes to check –- ones where Texans can make their voices heard.

“I vote in every election,” said Ward Skinner. “That way I can complain loudly.”

Polls in North Texas are open until 7 p.m. Voters just need to a photo ID to cast a ballot.