Comments
ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – His armed robberies span three different cities in Tarrant County, but CVS stores remain his target of choice.
The Arlington Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man who has robbed CVS locations in Mansfield, Fort Worth and Arlington at gunpoint.
In one offense, police said he assaulted a citizen who was withdrawing money from an ATM at the CVS and took money from him as well.
The suspect is described as a heavy set black male, approximately 6’01 tall.
Anyone who recognizes him should contact police.