ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – His armed robberies span three different cities in Tarrant County, but CVS stores remain his target of choice.

Call Arlington police if you recognize this man. (credit: Arlington Police Dept.)

The Arlington Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man who has robbed CVS locations in Mansfield, Fort Worth and Arlington at gunpoint.

In one offense, police said he assaulted a citizen who was withdrawing money from an ATM at the CVS and took money from him as well.

The suspect is described as a heavy set black male, approximately 6’01 tall.

Anyone who recognizes him should contact police.

