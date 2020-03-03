Comments
McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A McKinney resident cooked up more than she was hungry for after grease splashed from a frying pan, sparking a fire in her kitchen.
But two fire sprinkler heads activated and quickly extinguished the flames, eliminating a potential “disaster,” according to the McKinney Fire Department.
“Cooking fires are the number one cause of home fires and home injuries,” said Merit Ossian, McKinney Fire Dept. Public Information Officer. “The biggest problem is unattended cooking. If you have to step away from the stove, turn off the heat first.”
The structure fire happened at the Treymore of McKinney apartments at 901 S. Wilson Creek.
No one was injured and damage was limited to the area around the stove.
- Keep a lid nearby when you’re cooking to smother small grease fires.
- Smother the fire by sliding the lid over the pan and turn off the heat. Leave the pan covered until it is completely cooled.
- For an oven fire, turn off the heat and keep the door closed.