FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — An American Airlines flight to DFW was diverted to St. Louis Tuesday after a passenger attempted to open a door mid-flight, a witness said.
Suhailah Jamal, a passenger on flight 2300, shared a video of another passenger getting removed from the plane by St. Louis Law Enforcement and DPS.
Breaking: on @AmericanAir flight #2300, a passenger tried to open the door on the flight from ORD to DFW. The flight was diverted to St. Louis. #SuperTuesday pic.twitter.com/jthJSoVuIY
— KingFazir🤴🏽 (@KingFazir) March 4, 2020
He said the passenger tried to open the door on the flight from O’Hare International Airport (ORD) to DFW.
The name of the unruly passenger has not been released at this time.