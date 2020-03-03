Campaign 2020Primary Election Results Here Now | Video
American Airlines, dfw, Door, flight, Fort Worth, O'Hare International Airport, ORD, Passenger, St. Louis, Texas, Unruly Passenger

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — An American Airlines flight to DFW was diverted to St. Louis Tuesday after a passenger attempted to open a door mid-flight, a witness said.

Suhailah Jamal, a passenger on flight 2300, shared a video of another passenger getting removed from the plane by St. Louis Law Enforcement and DPS.

He said the passenger tried to open the door on the flight from O’Hare International Airport (ORD) to DFW.

The name of the unruly passenger has not been released at this time.

