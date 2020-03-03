ALLEN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – About 30,000 people had voted in Collin County by 1:00 p.m. on Super Tuesday.

At some polling locations, candidates made final pitches to voters.

According to Collin County Elections, there are now 600,000 registered voters, which is more than 100,000 more than there were in the county for Super Tuesday in 2016.

With contested party races for president all the way down to precinct chair, Super Tuesday offers voters more choices than any other Election Day.

As many as 80,000 Collin County residents like Chelsea Baker are expected to cast ballots.

“It took about 25-30 minutes. Not too bad as what I expected,” Baker said after voting. “It was an actually really quick. Easy streamlined process today… No problems.”

“The lines were a little long, but once we got in it was worth it,” said voter Yemi Olagbegi.

This year Democrats have turned out in higher numbers than Republicans in this historically conservative county.

But the Collin County Election Administrator Bruce Sherbet says it’s because of all the candidates competing for the nomination are on the Democratic side.

Democratic primary is probably like 2 1/2 times what it was four years ago,” said Sherbet.

Sherbet gave CBS 11 a look at the county’s voting booths that he says are “hack proof.”

“The voting equipment is very secure in the sense there’s no internet connection in or out,” he said.

Forty-thousand Republicans and 39,000 Democrats turned out for early voting in Collin County.

If those Democrats voted for one of the 17 presidential candidates who have since dropped out of the race, but remain on the ballot, those former candidates can still pledge any delegates they get to one of the other remaining candidates.