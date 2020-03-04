FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Four people, including two firefighters, were injured early Wednesday morning after flames ravaged an apartment complex in Fort Worth, officials said.
Officials said crews responded to the fire at around 1 a.m. at the Apartments at Fountains Corner near Southwest Loop 820 and Granbury Road. As they arrived, crews found flames coming from a ground level unit.
Firefighters were able to put out the flames but not without injuries. According to officials, a woman broke her leg as she jumped from a second floor unit to escape the fire and a man was taken to the hospital with chest pains.
Two firefighters were also taken to the hospital for injuries, but they were soon treated and released.
The cause of the fire is unknown as crews continue to investigate.