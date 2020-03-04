FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Officials with the Fort Worth ISD are crediting “quick action” by their technology team with protecting student’s and teacher’s personal information after Tuesday morning’s malware attack.
Superintendent Kent Scribner said the attack impacted the district’s domain controller server. But the attack was quickly contained after their team, along with CISCO and Microsoft, worked carefully and deliberately to bring systems back online.
Despite this, the district may remain offline for the rest of this week and, quite possibly, throughout spring break as they investigate.
Scribner said he knows that “presents some hardships and work-arounds for many,” but it’s “the prudent thing to do.”
The district is also in communication with law enforcement – both the Fort Worth Police Department and the FBI — to investigate the situation.