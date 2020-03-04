



– After a two-game stretch without having both stars, on the court, Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis will both be active for the Dallas Mavericks, who take on the New Orleans Pelicans tonight at 8:30 pm at the American Airlines Center. The pair have not played together since last Friday in the loss to the Miami Heat.

Though they seemed to have chemistry issues to start the season, of late they have grown significantly on the court. In the Mavericks final game before the all-star game, the pair combined for 60 points and then followed that up with a 57 point outing, which included a triple-double for Doncic and a double-double for Porzingis, after the break. The pair have gone on to average 77.4 points a game since those outings, showing fans just how dangerous they can be.

“We’re clicking more as time goes on,” Porzingis told CBS Sports. “He’s getting a feel for me and I’m getting a feel for him and now that I’m at the 5 — it doesn’t really matter 4 or 5 — but when I’m at the top of the key starting the offense, I feel more comfortable in that position. I think these last 10, 20, 30 games we’ve gotten a better feel for each other and I think over time it’s only going to get better.”

Fans at the AAC tonight will also get to see rookie sensation Zion Williamson take on the Mavericks for the first time in his NBA career. Williamson did not appear on the Pelican’s injury report today, and it has been reported that they plan on playing him in back-to-back games.

Williamson put up 25 points on 33 minutes in a 139-134 loss to Minnesota last night. In the 16 games he’s played this season he is averaging 25 points, 3 assists, and 4 steals a game.

New Orleans will be without J.J Reddick with Kenrich Williams being a game-time decision tonight. J.J Barea, Jalen Brunson, and Seth Curry will all be game-time decisions for the Dallas Mavericks.