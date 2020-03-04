PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A $4.6 million project is underway to fix one of Plano’s most confusing intersections.

TxDOT began work this week on plans to widen Preston Road over the Bush Turnpike.

Designated turn lanes will hopefully ease congestion on Preston where for years, drivers have mistakenly tried to use a right turn lane that ends at an old car dealership.

“Just about every time I come through there’s at least one person who’s figuring it out,” said Ian McGaughey of Plano. “They are either new here or they’re just not paying attention.”

McGaughey says those who make the mistake cause delays and sometimes collisions trying to get out of the lane.

“It creates some of the largest slowdowns I’ve ever seen here is really annoying,” he said.

The project will take about a year to complete.

“Collin County has been on every ‘best of’ list for the past 15 years,” said Emily McCann, TxDOT Public Information Officer. “It’s a place that people want to live so we want to make sure that the quality of life that brought people to Collin County is known for years to come.”

Work on the project has already caused traffic to back up on Preston Road.

The city of Plano says it will adjust stop lights to help ease congestion.