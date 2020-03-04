WEATHERRAIN IN NORTH TEXAS | Alerts | Radar | Forecast
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Fort Worth are investigating a late night hit-and-run accident that killed a 7-year-old boy.

Police records show it was around 10:15 p.m. when a person made an emergency call reporting that their “little brother just go run over.”

When officers went to the 3200 block of Comanche Street, in southeast Fort Worth, they found the child gravely injured.

The little boy, later identified as Nelson Morales, was taken to Cook Children’s Medical Center but died from his injuries.

The driver fled the scene after the accident. So far, police have released no description of the vehicle and have given no information on the search for the suspect.

