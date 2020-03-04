ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Rangers unveiled a statue of legend Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez Wednesday out in front of the new Globe Life Field.
The Hall of Famer was on hand this morning and unveiled the statue himself.
No one better to watch over HP. pic.twitter.com/x0950cuVKJ
— Texas Rangers (@Rangers) March 4, 2020
Rodriguez spent 13 of his 21 seasons in the MLB with the Texas Rangers. He is the MLB all-time leader in Gold Gloves for a catcher with 13 and the all-time leader at starts for a catcher with 2,346. He also ranks fourth among catchers for RBIs and seventh with home runs. He was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame back in 2017.
The Rangers also immortalized pitcher Neftali Feliz and catcher Bengie Molina commemorating their celebration of the club clinching the American League pennant back in 2010.