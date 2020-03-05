Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A burglary alarm led to a bomb squad and ATF response at a bank in Fort Worth early Thursday morning, fire officials said.
Officials said crews responded to a burglary at around 5 a.m. at the Chase bank on I-35W near Seminary Drive. When they arrived, they found a suspicious device near one of the ATMs.
A bomb squad and the ATF had to be called to investigate the device.
According to officials, it appeared that a suspect put together the device using large fireworks. Crews were able to remove the device without any injuries.
No arrests have been made as authorities continue to investigate who may have left the device there.