ROUND ROCK, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The city of Round Rock has put a Texas twist on basic disease prevention tips as more coronavirus cases pop up throughout the country.
Round Rock’s message to the public starts with “TEXAS CORONAVIRUS PREVENTION” in all caps.
The rest of the flyer reads, “Wash your hands like you just got done slicing jalapeños for a batch of nachos and you need to take your contacts out.”
Then in smaller print in parenthesis it says, “That’s like 20 seconds of scrubbing, y’all.”
According to patch.com’s Round Rock, TX page, the humorous public service announcement was created by Austin Ellington, “who’s produced a number of memorably creative informational, and award-winning, campaigns for the city.”
Ellington told patch.com he got his inspiration from a Baton Rouge, Louisiana police department that produced a similar meme but based on the handling of crawfish.
As of Thursday afternoon, the city of Round Rock said its “jalapeño PSA” has reached more than 3,000,000 people.
“Keep washing those hands, y’all,” the city said.
One person responded on Round Rock’s Facebook page saying they already made the PSA their profile photo.