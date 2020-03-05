Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas ISD high school students will receive new class rankings next week.
In a letter to parents, the Chief Academic Officer Ivonne Durant explained middle schoolers who took courses that have an AP succession course in high school may not have received the correct credit distinction.
This impacts students who started high school in the 2017-2018 school year or thereafter.
Dallas ISD tweeted out the full letter in English and Spanish.
Clarification on class rank. pic.twitter.com/9HLKifmp4S
— Dallas ISD (@dallasschools) March 4, 2020
The new rankings will be provided on Tuesday, March 10.