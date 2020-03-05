Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – An elderly man and woman were hospitalized after they were able to escape a fire at their home in Fort Worth early Thursday morning, officials said.
Officials said crews responded to a home in the 4100 block of Alava Drive near Welch Avenue at around 1 a.m. Arriving crews found heavy flames coming from the back of the house.
According to officials, the couple was able to get out of the house on their own but had to be taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. They are expected to be okay.
However, the couple’s dog was found dead after the fire was extinguished.
Investigators were called out to look into the cause of the fire.