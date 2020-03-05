DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Denver Broncos are expected to let left guard Ronald Leary walk away in free agency, and he is not being shy about an interest in a reunion with the Dallas Cowboys. “I do still have my crib in Dallas,” Leary tweeted after seeing reports that he wouldn’t be opposed to a Dallas reunion.

I do still have my crib in Dallas https://t.co/RHlHSLnphB — Ronald Leary (@BigLeary65) March 5, 2020

Leary was an undrafted free agent signing of the Cowboys back in 2012, and eventually became a prominent starter on the offensive line dubbed “the best in football”. His play earned him a four-year, $36 million offer from the Denver Broncos in 2017, a price the Cowboys were not willing to match.

Leary’s deal with Denver included a 2020 team-option, something that Denver as decided not to exercise which will make the 30-year-old an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

Dallas has had issues at left guard since Leary left. Current right tackle La’el Collins, Xavier Su’a-Filo, and Conner Williams have all seen time at left guard. Dallas also drafted guard Connor McGovern in 2019 to help, however, he spent the season on injured reserve after tearing his pectoral muscle in training camp.

Leary has had injury troubles of his own since joining Denver, suffering a back injury and then a torn Achilles that landed him on IR in 2017 and 2018, respectively, but his 12 starts in 2019 provides evidence he’s once again healthy. And Leary himself confirmed he is “feeling great”.