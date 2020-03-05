NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Ikea is recalling 820,000 three-drawer chests because they can tip over and crush kids.
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the chests — made by Kullen and sold nationwide — are unstable if they aren’t anchored to a wall, posing the risk of falling onto or trapping children and causing injury or death. The dressers weigh approximately 45 pounds.
Officials say the three-drawer versions of the Kullen chest imported after August 12, 2019, also do not comply with voluntary performance standards.
So far the Swedish furniture store has received six reports of tip-over incidents involving the Kullen chests, that were sold in-store and online from April 2005 to December 2019 for about $60.
The article numbers for the Kullen three-drawer chest are 600-930-58 (birch), 501-637-54 (black-brown), and 803-221-34 (black-brown).
Consumers are being advised to stop using the chests immediately and move them out of the reach of children.
Anyone who owns one of the dressers is being given the option of receiving a free wall anchoring kit from Ikea or returning the furniture for a full refund.
Over the years Ikea dressers and chests have been linked to the deaths of at least nine children. The biggest recall involving 17.3 million units in 2016.
Consumers can call Ikea at 888-966-4532 or go online to the Ikea USA website for more information on how to receive a refund or wall-anchoring repair kit.